Iriarte has cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte while receiving a non-roster invite to spring training, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Iriarte was designated for assignment Sunday, and after going unclaimed on waivers, he'll remain within the White Sox organization. The 24-year-old right-hander spent most of the 2025 season at Triple-A Charlotte, where he posted a 7.24 ERA, a 1.96 WHIP and a 48:37 K:BB across 46 innings spanning 35 appearances.