Iriarte will be used as a starting pitcher this spring, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

All six of Iriarte's appearances with the White Sox last season came in relief, and it's possible a lack of command will eventually force him to move to the bullpen on a full-time basis. However, the 23-year-old has primarily been a starter in the minors and the White Sox aren't ready to give up on him in that capacity. One of the primary pieces acquired from the Padres in last spring's Dylan Cease trade, Iriarte collected a 3.71 ERA and 122:57 K:BB over 126 innings last season with Double-A Birmingham.