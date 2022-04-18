Kelley (shoulder) worked three innings Thursday in his season debut in Low-A Kannapolis' 5-1 win over Down East. He gave up a run on one hit -- a solo home run -- and issued one walk while striking out two.

Kelley was sidelined for the final month of the 2021 season with a right shoulder impingement, but he appears to have received a clean bill of health coming out of spring training. The 2020 second-round pick could be in line for an extended stay at Kannapolis to begin the 2022 campaign after he submitted a 6.86 ERA, 2.05 WHIP and 25:22 K:BB in 21 innings with the affiliate a season ago before sustaining the shoulder injury.