Kelley (elbow) made his first rehab appearance Saturday for the White Sox's rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate, recording two outs while surrendering three runs on two hits and three walks.

Kelley was back in action for the first time since May 22 after he had been shut down for a month and a half with right elbow inflammation. The 2020 second-round pick looked rusty over the weekend, so he'll likely require another tune-up outing or two in the ACL before he rejoins Low-A Kannapolis.