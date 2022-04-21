Lambert was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte following Wednesday's doubleheader against the Guardians, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old started Game 2 of the twin bill and took the loss after giving up two runs on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks over 3.2 innings. Lambert made two spot starts for Chicago during the past week, but he'll now return to the minors with Lucas Giolito (abdomen) poised to rejoin the rotation this weekend.