White Sox manager Will Venable said Saturday that Cannon (back) could return from his rehab assignment and start as soon as Sunday against the Giants, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Cannon landed on the 15-day injured list in early June due to a lower-back strain. He was cleared to make a rehab start with Triple-A Charlotte, and in his lone outing Tuesday he allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two across three scoreless innings. Cannon went 2-7 in 12 games (10 starts) with a 4.66 ERA, 1.40 wHIP and 51:21 K:BB across 63.2 innings prior to his stint on the IL.