Harrison remains out of the lineup for Monday's game in Detroit.

Harrison is on the bench for the third game in a row and looks to have surrendered the everyday gig at the keystone to Leury Garcia. With a .181/.256/.284 slash line over 130 plate appearances on the season, Harrison could be at risk of being designated for assignment at some point if he remains stuck in a limited role and if the White Sox have to open up a spot on the 40-man roster for another player.

