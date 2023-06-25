Middleton struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Red Sox.
Middleton had been in a rough patch with four runs allowed over his last 4.2 innings, but he was sharp Sunday. The right-hander is up to two saves, three holds and a blown save through 29 appearances. He has a 2.33 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 36:10 K:BB over 27 innings while serving primarily as a setup man.
