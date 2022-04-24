Hendriks is dealing with back tightness following Sunday's loss to Minnesota, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Hendriks took the loss Sunday when he allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and a walk while striking out one in 1.1 innings. Manager Tony La Russa downplayed the severity of the issue and indicated Hendriks said during the outing that he was fine. However, he'll receive treatment following Sunday's series finale and will have a day to rest ahead of Tuesday's matchup against the Royals.