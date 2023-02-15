White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said Wednesday that Hendriks (illness) will be around the team for spring training, but an update on any timeline for the pitcher's return to baseball activities won't come until at least Opening Day, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Hendriks revealed Jan. 8 that he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and while the 34-year-old is seemingly in good spirits since beginning treatment, his baseball career will be put on hold while he battles the disease. The White Sox haven't yet announced a replacement at closer while Hendriks is out, but Kendall Graveman -- who saved six games and notched 27 holds in 2022 -- seemingly represents the most logical fill-in option to begin the campaign.