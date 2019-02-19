Basabe suffered a broken hamate bone in his left hand and will be sidelined for approximately 12 weeks, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Basabe apparently suffered the injury during batting practice earlier in the week. He's scheduled to have surgery in Chicago on Wednesday, during which his hamate bone will be removed. If everything goes as planned, the 22-year-old will resume baseball activities in 4-to-6 weeks, putting him on track for a return to game action around mid-May. Once healthy, Basabe will likely report to Double-A Birmingham.

