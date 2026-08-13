White Sox's Luis Castillo: Dominant in win over Reds

Castillo (4-9) allowed one hit and two walks while striking out 10 over seven innings to earn the win over the Reds on Wednesday.

Castillo stumbled with five runs allowed over four innings against the Red Sox in his White Sox debut, but he took advantage of a more favorable matchup in his second start with his new team. The 10 strikeouts were easily a season high for the veteran right-hander. His two longest starts of the year have come against the Reds -- he also tossed seven innings against them in his penultimate start as a Mariner. For the year, Castillo is sporting a 4.96 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 101:35 K:BB through 110.2 innings over 22 games (19 starts). He's lined up to make his next start on the north side of Chicago against the Cubs next week.