Robert went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Angels on Monday.

Robert accounted for the only White Sox run in the contest, belting a 401-foot solo shot in the first inning. It was his fourth homer in his past three games, pushing him up to 22 total on the campaign. That's already Robert's career-best mark by a sizeable margin and ranks second only to Shohei Ohtani among AL batters.