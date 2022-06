Robert went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and two total runs scored in Tuesday's 11-4 win over the Angels.

Robert gave the White Sox their first lead of the game with a fifth-inning, 448-foot moonshot. He had gone 0-for-8 in his last two games, marking just the third time this year he's gone multiple games without a hit. The outfielder is slashing a strong .295/.324/.434 with eight homers, 38 RBI, 34 runs scored, 11 stolen bases and 10 doubles across 58 contests.