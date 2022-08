Manager Tony La Russa said Sunday that he doesn't expect Robert (wrist) to require a trip to the injured list, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Robert suffered a sprained left wrist Friday against Detroit and has been out of the lineup for the last two games. La Russa isn't yet sure whether Robert will be available for Monday's series opener against the Astros, but the outfielder isn't expected to require a lengthy absence.