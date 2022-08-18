White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Robert (wrist) is scheduled to put in a full workout Thursday, but the skipper is uncertain if the outfielder will be ready to start in Friday's game against the Guardians, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Robert is out of the lineup for a sixth consecutive game in Thursday's series finale with the Astros, but he should be available in a pinch-running capacity like he was in Wednesday's 3-2 loss. La Russa said that Robert is dealing with more of a bruise than a sprain to his left wrist, so at this stage, the 25-year-old's main focus is ensuring he can swing the bat effectively while managing discomfort. How Robert responds to his batting session in the cage Thursday will likely be the key factor in the White Sox determining his availability heading into the weekend.