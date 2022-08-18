Manager Tony La Russa said Robert (wrist) experienced soreness after swinging a bat and received an injection to address the inflammation Wednesday, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

The 25-year-old is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Astros for the fifth straight game due to a left wrist sprain, but La Russa still believes the center fielder won't require a trip to the injured list. Robert seems unlikely to return to action for Thursday's series finale due to the soreness, but he may be able to retake the field during the three-game set in Cleveland this weekend.