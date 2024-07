Robert is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.

Robert had started in each of the White Sox's previous 12 games, and with no word that he sustained any sort of injury in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Marlins, he's most likely just getting a needed maintenance day Monday. With Robert on the bench, the White Sox will roll out a starting outfield of Andrew Benintendi, Tommy Pham and Gavin Sheets from left to right.