Robert went 2-for-4 with a steal, a solo home run and an additional run scored during Saturday's 7-3 win over Minnesota.

Robert supplied the White Sox an insurance run in the eighth inning on a solo blast to left-center field. He also recorded his 33rd steal in the third frame, which is sixth most in the majors this season. Robert is now on a six-game hitting streak and has an .857 OPS with 11 steals, five home runs and 18 RBI over 116 plate appearances since the All-Star break.