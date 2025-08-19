Robert went 1-for-6 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Monday against Atlanta.

Robert popped his home run to begin a six-run rally for the White Sox in the fourth inning. That ended a 10-game drought without a home run, during which Robert went only 8-for-36 with one RBI, three runs scored and two stolen bases. While he's hitting just .218 for the season, Robert is only two home runs away from tallying the second 15-homer campaign of his career.