Robert went 2-for-6 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a double in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Dodgers.

Robert has five multi-hit efforts and three homers over his last nine contests. He's up to 16 long balls on the year after taking Clayton Kershaw deep in the third inning Wednesday. Robert has added a .264/.319/.532 slash line with 35 RBI, 43 runs scored, four stolen bases and 19 doubles through 66 contests. While his ratios are lower than usual, he's enjoyed a run of good health so far while holding down an everyday role.