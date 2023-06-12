Robert went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a double in Sunday's 6-5 loss against the Marlins.

Robert clubbed a two-run homer off Huascar Brazoban in the seventh inning that plated Clint Frazier and advanced the White Sox advantage to 5-1. Though Chicago would ultimately fall, Robert's outing marked his fourth multi-hit effort in his last seven games and pushed him into 11th in MLB with 15 long balls. After being held to less than 100 games in each of his first three seasons due in part to injuries, Robert has yet to see an extended absence in 2023 and has slashed .264/.318/.525 through 64 games.