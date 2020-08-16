Madrigal (shoulder) is playing catch and taking groundballs, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Madrigal is hoping for a return this week and appears to be progressing toward that goal. With Leury Garcia (thumb) out until 2021, the second base job should be Madrigal's once he's ready. Danny Mendick is handling the chores at the keystone until the rookie finishes his rehab.
More News
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Hopes for two-week absence•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Heading to injured list•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Suffers shoulder injury•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Leaves Tuesday's game•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Shows off Sunday•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Makes second straight start•