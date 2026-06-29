White Sox's Noah Schultz: Completes third rehab start

Schultz (knee) struck out seven and allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks across 4.2 innings Friday in a rehab start with Triple-A Charlotte.

Making the third start of his rehab assignment, Schultz built up to 74 pitches (52 strikes) and induced nine whiffs while averaging 95.4 mph with his four-seamer. The White Sox haven't confirmed Schultz's next step, but from both a workload and velocity standpoint, he looks ready to return from the 15-day injured list. Schultz could slot back into the White Sox rotation as soon as Wednesday in Baltimore.