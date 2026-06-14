White Sox's Noah Schultz: Set to begin rehab assignment

Schultz (knee) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Schultz completed a bullpen session session Wednesday, and he will now return to the mound with the Triple-A squad. The southpaw has been sidelined since late May while nursing right knee patellar tendinitis, and he'll likely need to make multiple starts with Charlotte before rejoining the major-league roster. Schultz posted an inflated 9.87 ERA and 1.73 WHIP with 13 strikeouts over 17.1 innings in his last four outings before being placed on the 15-day injured list, and he'll look to use his rehab outings as a chance to find his form again.