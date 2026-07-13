White Sox's Noah Schultz: Snaps losing streak Sunday

Schultz (3-6) earned the win Sunday against the Athletics, allowing one run on four hits while striking out four over five innings.

Schultz didn't allow a run after serving up a first-inning solo homer against Shea Langeliers, although he did have to escape a bases-loaded jam in the fourth. Most encouragingly, the left-hander did not issue a walk for just the second time this season after handing out at least four free passes in five of his previous 10 starts. The victory snapped Schultz's four-start losing streak and was his first win since May 1. He heads into the All-Star break with a 5.60 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 47:29 K:BB across 53 innings.