White Sox's Noah Schultz: Takes sixth loss

Schultz (2-6) took the loss Tuesday against the Red Sox, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out three over five innings

After escaping a 33-pitch first inning by stranding the bases loaded, Schultz ran into trouble in the second, allowing homers against Andruw Monasterio and Ceddanne Rafaela to open the scoring. He later surrendered another run in the fourth. Control has remained an issue for the young left-hander, who has issued at least three walks in seven of his 10 starts this season. Schultz has allowed seven runs over 9.1 innings with a 10:7 K:BB since returning from the injured list. He is scheduled to make one more start before the All-Star break at home Sunday against the Athletics.