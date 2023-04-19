Lopez struck out three batters in 1.1 perfect innings to record his third save of the season in a 3-0 win over the Phillies during the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

The right-hander wrapped up a combined one-hit shutout for the White Sox, topping out at 99.8 mph with his fastball on his final pitch as he struck out Trea Turner. Lopez stumbled out of the gate this season but he appears to be finding his footing, fanning multiple batters in five of his last six appearances, and his 6.23 ERA through 8.2 innings isn't reflected in his 15:5 K:BB. With Liam Hendriks (illness) still lacking a target date for his return, Lopez will continue to hold down the fort in the ninth inning for Chicago.