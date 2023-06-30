Lopez has a 6.43 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across his last seven appearances while also picking up one win, one hold, one loss and one blown save.

Lopez has made seven appearances since Liam Hendriks (elbow) last took the mound, four of which have been scoreless. He's allowed multiple runs on two other occasions and has particularly struggled with his control by walking four batters across seven frames. Lopez continues to pitch late in games, though most of his appearances in recent weeks have come with the White Sox losing. Between his inconsistent success and usage, a return to regular save chances doesn't seem likely for Lopez in the near future.