Antonacci will start at second base and bat fifth Wednesday versus the Rays in his major-league debut.

Most of Antonacci's playing time at Triple-A Charlotte this season has been in left field, but he will handle second base Wednesday while Chase Meidroth gets a day off. Antonacci could ultimately settle in as a super utility player for the White Sox. The 23-year-old slashed .313/.500/.479 at Charlotte to earn his first big-league promotion.