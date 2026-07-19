White Sox's Sean Burke: Keeps dealing in seventh win

Burke (7-4) notched the win Sunday against Toronto, allowing no runs on two hits and one walk in 6.2 innings. He struck out five.

Burke was dominant Sunday, scattering two singles across 6.2 shutout innings. The 26-year-old right-hander is on an excellent run on the mound, tossing at least 5.1 frames while yielding two runs or fewer in six consecutive starts and posting a sterling 47:6 K:BB during that span. Burke will take a strong 3.20 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 120:34 K:BB over 112.1 innings into his next scheduled outing against Houston.