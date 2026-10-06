Burke earned the win in Game 2 of the ALDS against the Guardians on Monday. He allowed a run on one hit with six strikeouts and one walk over 5.1 innings.

The right-hander worked as a traditional starter in the wild-card round versus Houston, but he entered Monday after Anthony Kay and Sean Newcomb combined to give up two runs (one earned) across 2.1 innings. Burke pitched into the eighth inning, when he was replaced after allowing a two-out single that eventually resulted in a run. It was a strong bounce-back performance after he surrendered three solo homers in Houston last week during his postseason debut. Burke tentatively lines up to pitch in a decisive Game 5 on Saturday, but Chicago will first have two chances at home to close out the series.