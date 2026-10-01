Burke didn't factor in the decision in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Astros on Wednesday. He struck out eight, giving up three runs on four hits and no walks over four innings.

Burke looked dominant at times with 14 whiffs on 72 pitches while punching out half of the batters he faced, but three solo homers prevented him from working deeper into the contest. The eight strikeouts tied a season high, and it was the seventh time in 33 appearances this year that he issued no free passes. With the White Sox advancing past the Astros, Burke could next take the mound as early as Game 2 of the ALDS against the Guardians on Monday.