Manager Will Venable officially named Dominguez as the closer for the White Sox to begin the 2026 season, James Fegan of Sox Machine reports.

Dominguez joined the White Sox on a two-year, $20 million deal in late January, which presumably lined him up to be the team's closer. Venable left no doubt during comments to the media early in spring training, clearly tabbing Dominguez for the ninth-inning role. More interestingly, Brian Bannister, the director of pitching, credited Dominguez's introduction of a splitter for his improved home run rate in 2025 and believes it can carry over into 2026 due to its ability to neutralize lefty power.