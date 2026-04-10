White Sox's Seranthony Dominguez: Secures second save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dominguez recorded a save against the Royals on Thursday, issuing one walk and striking out two batters over one scoreless and hitless inning.
Dominguez entered in the ninth frame with Chicago up 2-0. He issued a leadoff walk to bring the tying run to the plate but then retired the next three batters in order, including the final two by strikeout. Dominguez has converted two of three save chances this season and is currently the clear top ninth-inning option for the White Sox.
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