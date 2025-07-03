White Sox's Steven Wilson: Tabbed with blown save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson blew the save Wednesday against the Dodgers, allowing no runs on one hit and one walk over one-third of an inning.
Wilson was forced into the action with runners on second and third with one out in a one-run game in the bottom of the ninth. He allowed a sacrifice fly to Mookie Betts. walked Will Smith, and then allowed Freddie Freeman's walk-off single. While the runs were all attributed to Grant Taylor, Wilson winds up with the blown save - his third of the campaign. Wilson has allowed a hit in eight of his last nine appearances, but he's allowed just one run and has an 11:4 K:BB over that stretch.
