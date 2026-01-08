Wilson signed a one-year, $1.52 million contract with the Rays on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Wilson joined the Rays in November via trade and will now receive a $570,000 raise from his new club after posting a 3.42 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over 55.1 innings with the White Sox in 2025. Although he made several appearances in high-leverage situations with Chicago, the 31-year-old righty will likely be relegated to a middle-relief role in the Rays' bullpen this upcoming season.