The White Sox traded Wilson and Yoendrys Gomez to Tampa Bay on Tuesday in exchange for Tanner Murray and Everson Pereira (back), Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Wilson is a veteran reliever who got into a career-high 59 games with Chicago last season, recording a 3.42 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 51:22 K:BB over 55.1 innings. He notched two saves and nine holds but was also charged with seven blown saves. Wilson should bolster Tampa Bay's relief corps but is unlikely to be a high-leverage option for the team.