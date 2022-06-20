Anderson (groin) was activated off the injured list Monday and will lead off and play shortstop against the Blue Jays.

Anderson was given a three-week timetable when he hit the injured list with a strained right groin at the end of May, and he'll be back right on schedule after going 5-for-15 across four rehab games. He was having an excellent season prior to his injury, hitting .356/.393/.503 with five homers and eight steals in 40 games, so the White Sox will be counting on him to kickstart a stalled season. Yoan Moncada (hamstring) hit the injured list in a corresponding move.