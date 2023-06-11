Anderson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus Miami.
Anderson gets a breather after going 2-for-9 with a double in the first two games of the series against Miami, and the veteran shortstop has registered just a .624 OPS over his 30 at-bats in June. Elvis Andrus gets the start at shortstop and will hit ninth while Anderson rests.
