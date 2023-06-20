Anderson (shoulder) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

It's the third straight start Anderson has missed due to right shoulder soreness. He's considered day-to-day and it's possible he'll be ready to play Wednesday, but with an off day Thursday, it might make sense for the White Sox to go ahead and hold him out until Friday. Elvis Andrus will again handle shortstop Tuesday while Zach Remillard takes over at second base.