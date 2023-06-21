Anderson (shoulder) is absent from the lineup again Wednesday versus the Rangers.
Anderson came off the bench for a pinch-hitting appearance Tuesday, but he'll miss a fourth straight start as he recovers from a bout of right shoulder soreness. Elvis Andrus is playing shortstop for the White Sox and Zach Remillard will handle second base.
