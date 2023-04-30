Manager Pedro Grifol said Anderson (knee) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
The 29-year-old has been on the shelf just under three weeks with a knee sprain, and he'll rejoin the White Sox on Tuesday after a brief rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte this weekend. Anderson will reclaim the starting job at shortstop once activated, pushing Elvis Andrus back to the keystone and Lenyn Sosa out of a regular role.
