Manager Tony La Russa said Tuesday he hopes Anderson (groin) will return from the 10-day injured list in three weeks, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The 28-year-old landed on the shelf with a strained right groin earlier Tuesday, and the White Sox don't expected him back for at least a couple weeks. Anderson could require a minor-league rehab assignment before rejoining the active roster, though his outlook isn't likely to receive much clarity until he resumes ramping up baseball activities.