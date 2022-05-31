Manager Tony La Russa said Tuesday he hopes Anderson (groin) will return from the 10-day injured list in three weeks, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The 28-year-old landed on the shelf with a strained right groin earlier Tuesday, and the White Sox don't expected him back for at least a couple weeks. Anderson could require a minor-league rehab assignment before rejoining the active roster, though his outlook isn't likely to receive much clarity until he resumes ramping up baseball activities.
