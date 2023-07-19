Anderson went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI on Tuesday against the Mets.

Anderson has multiple hits in three of his last four starts and has maintained a .258 average across his last 62 at-bats. He has still yet to homer and has a particularly poor .041 ISO on the season, though it's encouraging to see him at least reaching base at a more consistent clip in the short term. Anderson consistently hits second in the order, so he could be a source of runs in the final months of the season.