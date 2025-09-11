Gilbert struck out in one-third of an inning for the save Wednesday against the Rays.

It's worth noting Jordan Leasure worked the seventh inning Wednesday, which created the opportunity for Gilbert to tally the first save of his career. It's possible the last-place White Sox will continue to mix and match their ninth-inning options, perhaps making this a situation to avoid for most fantasy managers outside of those desperate for saves. Through 43 innings, Gilbert has a 4.40 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 39:21 K:BB.