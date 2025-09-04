White Sox's Tyler Gilbert: Back in big leagues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox recalled Gilbert from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday.
The 31-year-old southpaw was sent down to Triple-A last week, but he'll now return to Chicago to fill in for Bryan Hudson (back), who landed on the injured list Thursday. Gilbert owns a 4.61 ERA through 41 innings in the majors this year and will presumably work in middle relief while with the big club.
More News
-
White Sox's Tyler Gilbert: Dispatched to Charlotte•
-
White Sox's Tyler Gilbert: Moves up from Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Tyler Gilbert: Loses bullpen spot•
-
White Sox's Tyler Gilbert: Reinstated from IL•
-
White Sox's Tyler Gilbert: Set to begin rehab assignment•
-
White Sox's Tyler Gilbert: Placed on injured list•