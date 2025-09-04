default-cbs-image
The White Sox recalled Gilbert from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday.

The 31-year-old southpaw was sent down to Triple-A last week, but he'll now return to Chicago to fill in for Bryan Hudson (back), who landed on the injured list Thursday. Gilbert owns a 4.61 ERA through 41 innings in the majors this year and will presumably work in middle relief while with the big club.

