Gilbert will serve as Chicago's opening pitcher in Saturday's game against the Nationals, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Gilbert will draw his second opening assignment of the month and fifth of the season during the White Sox's penultimate game of 2025. The 31-year-old has given up just one earned run while striking out 13 batters over 8.1 innings this month, and he'll likely remain in the game for an inning or two before handing the ball over to Sean Burke, who is expected to pitch in bulk relief.