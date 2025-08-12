The White Sox selected Gomez's contract from Triple-A Charlotte, and he's scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Tigers, evan reports.

The right-hander spent time with the White Sox, Dodgers and Yankees early in the season and had a 6.62 ERA and 13:13 K:BB across 17.2 relief innings, and he's worked as a starter at Charlotte for the past few months. Gomez has excelled in that role at Triple-A and has a 2.12 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 64:21 K:BB over 46.2 innings, so Chicago will now give him his first start in the majors.