Hicks tentatively appears on track to head into spring training as the Yankees' projected starting left fielder, with MLB sources telling Bob Klapisch of the Newark Star-Ledger that New York isn't expected to make any major moves for the rest of the offseason.

Per Laura Albanese of Newsday, general manager Brian Cashman said in early November that Hicks would be back with the Yankees in 2023 but would have to work for his role, so the veteran outfielder still looks as though he'll potentially face competition from Oswaldo Cabrera, Estevan Florial and non-roster invitee Rafael Ortega a full-time gig ahead of Opening Day. The Yankees' lack of activity in the outfield market this winter is nonetheless a positive development for Hicks, who would have been on the outside looking in for a starting spot had New York not allowed Andrew Benintendi to walk in free agency. Hicks, who is on the books for $29.5 million through 2025, continued his downward trend in production in 2022, slashing .216/.330/.313 with eight home runs and 10 stolen bases across 453 plate appearances. The 33-year-old suffered a left knee injury Oct. 18 that sidelined him for the remainder of the Yankees' postseason run, but after telling reporters at that time that he would require a six-week recovery period, he's likely back to full health at this point.